Labour: PM should be ashamed after party email leak

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner says Boris Johnson “should be ashamed” amid reports a leaked email showed No.10 employees being invited to Downing Street garden drinks while coronavirus restrictions were in place in 2020.

According to an ITV report, invitees were asked to "bring your own booze" for the alleged event on May 20 2020, which came five days after another event where the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie Johnson were pictured with officials having wine and cheese in the garden.

Report by Blairm.

