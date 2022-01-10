2021 Was Earth's 5th Hottest Year on Record, EU Scientists Say

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), based in the EU, released its findings in a report on Jan.

10.

According to the report, .

The levels of methane and carbon dioxide in the earth's atmosphere broke records in 2021.

Looking at records going back to 1850, .

The report also found that the past seven years have been the hottest "by a clear margin." .

The earth's hottest years on human record were 2016 and 2020.

The Paris Climate Agreement holds member nations to an emissions reduction of 50 percent by the year 2030.

Such a reduction would avert a temperature rise of 1.5 percent ... .

... in order to mitigate the worst effects of the current climate emergency.

Scientists point to the number of climate disasters that occurred during 2021.

Which seem to have intensified in terms of the damage caused to human societies.

These events are a stark reminder of the need to change our ways, take decisive and effective steps toward a sustainable society ... , Carlo Buontempo, C3S Director, via Reuters.

... and work towards reducing net carbon emissions, Carlo Buontempo, C3S Director, via Reuters.

Global carbon emissions dipped briefly during the onset of the COVID pandemic when much of the world was on lockdown.

According to data, emissions spiked back up by 4.9 percent in 2021, following the brief fall