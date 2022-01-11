GTA Publisher Proposes $12.7 Billion Deal to Acquire Mobile Gaming Company Zynga

Kotaku reports that Take-Two Interactive, which owns series like 'Grand Theft Auto' and 'NBA 2K,' announced a deal to acquire Zynga.

If the $12.7 billion deal goes through, it would reportedly be the biggest sale in video game history.

The merger would unify Take-Two, which owns other big-name series like 'BioShock,' 'XCom' and 'Civilization,' with Zynga, the creator of the 'FarmVille' series.

We believe we have the best collection of console and PC intellectual property in the interactive entertainment business and it’s basically nearly entirely un-exploited from mobile and free-to-play around the world, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, via Kotaku .

Zynga’s best-in-class studios can help us develop that property.

Their best-in-class free-to-play mobile publishing operations can bring that to consumers and delight those consumers and create recurrent consumer spending along the way, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, via Kotaku .

The massive proposed acquisition highlights a rapidly consolidating industry.

Last year, Microsoft purchased 'Elder Scrolls' and 'Fallout' maker Bethesda for $7.5 billion.

Embracer Group, a Swedish video game holding company, acquired studios including Gearbox Entertainment, the makers of the 'Borderlands' series, .

Meanwhile, China's Tencent has reportedly gone on an acquisition and investment spree, snatching up studios across the industry.

