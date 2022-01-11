Daily Tarot Card Reading: Worrying is a waste of time. | Oneindia News

Worrying is one of the most pointless things a person can do.

Unless your worry can tangibly help you identify solutions that you can implement to prevent a negative outcome, worry is often something that people do to make themselves feel productive when, in reality, they are only causing themselves more distress.

