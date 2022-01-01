Daily Tarot Card Reading: Trust Your Vibes Energy Doesn’t Lie | Oneindia News

Energy is not deceitful.

It's one of the few things in the world that can't lie.

When you're surrounded by people who aren't authentic, you can try to dismiss your emotions of misalignment.

You can choose to disregard your intuition when it tells you to leave a circumstance that is no longer serving you.

Your energy, on the other hand, will most likely continue to talk to you.

It will keep telling you that a relationship or circumstance isn't serving your highest self.

