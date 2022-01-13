Daily Tarot Card Reading: How do you thrive rather than just survive? | Oneindia News

Would you grow, thrive, and be resilient if you were a plant in a drought or a flood?

Or would you wither and barely get by when nature's circumstances deviate from the ideal?

This is the distinction between flourishing and surviving.

Of course, humans are far more complex than plants, but it is true that two people in the same situation can have very different perspectives on the world.

It is a choice to thrive.

It's an attitude, and your ability to thrive in the world is inextricably linked to the daily actions you take and the belief structures you embrace.

Website: https://www.andlifegoesonbytanvi.com/ Youtube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCOITCiSitkUuSJJewb4aWUw Instagram : https://instagram.com/and.life.goes.on.by.tanvi?utm_medium=copy_link #TarotCardReading