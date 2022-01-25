Daily Tarot Readings: How do you have a spiritual awakening? | Oneindia News

The delusion that you are separate from oneness is dispelled through spiritual enlightenment.

Your energy wisely dissolves your sense of separation, usually starting with your ego, during this intense experience of dissolving.

A spiritual awakening occurs across your body, heart, mind, and soul, yet you are quickly forced to recognise how confined you have been in so many ways.

Now that we know the truth, will we clean up our house or will we try to disregard our delusions, pain, and misconceptions?

Says that bright light shining in our innermost depths.

Sprit, Awakening, Karma, Dharma