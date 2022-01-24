Daily Tarot Readings: What to do if a loved one hurts you? | Oneindia News

You know, a lot of you say things like, 'Oh, I'm so hurt.'

Isn't it true that you fall in love and then get hurt?

You didn't expect a certain action or reaction from the people you care about, and you're hurt by it.

When you're harmed, what happens next?

You start withdrawing and closing down.

If it happens more than three times, it will have an impact on your entire personality.

Then you become a harsh, rough, and furious individual.

