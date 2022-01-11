Lata Mangeshkar tests positive for Covid-19; admitted to ICU in Mumbai hospital | Oneindia News
Singer Lata Mangeshkar has been hospitalised after she tested positive for Covid-19.

She is in the Intensive Care Unit of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai #LataMangeshkar #CovidPositive #Mumbai