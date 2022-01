Minister defends PM's silence on party allegations

Health Minister Edward Argar has defended Boris Johnson for staying silent over the latest Downing Street party allegations.

He said the PM is "respecting the integrity" of the independent investigation into the accusations currently being carried out by senior civil servant Sue Grey.

Report by Buseld.

