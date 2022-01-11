FULL SHOW: Biden’s Close Friend In Kazakhstan Charged With Treason As Region Gets Closer To Conflict

On today’s loaded Monday broadcast The White House is being exposed as they attempt to cover up their corruption by spreading as much propaganda as possible to keep the American people confused about their effectiveness on a national and global stage.

Now, the Biden's are directly tied to a politician in Kazakhstan that has been arrested for treason.

Meanwhile, the covid fear mongering continues with the new "deltacron" variant, and despite the CDC and CNN admitting the covid numbers were fake, they are still pushing the vaccine no matter what.

Clay Clark joins the show with bombshell information on how covid-19 has been in the works for years with patents filed by the Rothschilds years ago.

The massive deadly crime spree in Democrat run cities continues.