Michael Fabricant defends 'loyal' PM over party row

Conservative backbencher Michael Fabricant has defended Boris Johnson over the Downing Street party fallout, claiming drinks in the garden were a chance to give "hardworking people a break".

"These were people who had been working 18 hours a day and one thing about Boris, if he's got a fault, it's that he's too loyal to the people who work around him, and he understood how tense and tired they were," he said.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn