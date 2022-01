Uttarakhand bans holy dip at Haridwar on Makar Sankranti | Oneindia News

As the cases of Covid-19 are once again on a rapid increase in the nation, the state of Uttarakhand has decided to ban the ritual of the holy dip in the river Ganga in Haridwar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14th.

