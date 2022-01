Ricky Gervais: 'Of course we shouldn't trust the people in charge!'

Actor Ricky Gervais has offered a comedic take on the fallout surrounding Downing Street parties taking place during Covid lockdown.

Laughing in exasperation, the After Life creator said: "Why do we trust them?

Of course we shouldn't trust the people in charge, that's how they're in charge!" Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn