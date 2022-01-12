Starmer calls for PM to quit after 'pathetic' apology

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to "do the decent thing and resign", after the PM admitted attending a party in Downing Street during lockdown in May 2020.

"After months of deceit and deception, the pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road ... it is so ridiculous, it's actually offensive to the British public," the furious opposition leader said.

Report by Buseld.

