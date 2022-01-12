Elvis Costello Done Performing Song That Contains Racial Slur

CNN reports beloved rock musician Elvis Costello is removing a controversial song from his catalog.

Costello's 1979 song, "Oliver's Army," still a hit in the United Kingdom, contains the N-word.

Supposedly, the song is politically charged, inspired by Costello's encounters with young soldiers during the conflicts of Northern Ireland at the time.

Only takes one itchy trigger; One more widow, one less white [N-word].

, Lyrics from Elvis Costello's "Oliver's Army," via CNN.

The songwriter will no longer play the song for audiences and has reportedly implored radio stations to do the same.

If I wrote that song today, maybe I'd think twice about it.

, Elvis Costello, songwriter, via 'The Telegraph'.

That's what my grandfather was called in the British army -- it's historically a fact -- , Elvis Costello, songwriter, via 'The Telegraph'.

... but people hear that word go off like a bell and accuse me of something that I didn't intend.

, Elvis Costello, songwriter, via 'The Telegraph'.

According to CNN, "Oliver's Army" spent a long time uncensored on the airwaves.

That is, until 2013 when a BBC station began bleeping the slur.

Costello says radio stations that play the song only to censor the language are "making it worse.".

Just don't play the record!

, Elvis Costello, songwriter, via 'The Telegraph'