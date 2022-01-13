San Francisco's Leaning Tower Keeps on Tilting Over

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s infamous Millennium Tower keeps on tilting at breakneck speed after work to save the skyscraper was abandoned last summer.

Here are the details: The Guardian reports that San Francisco’s infamous Millennium Tower keeps on tilting over more and more — at about 3 inches, or 7.5 centimeters, per year.

A $100 million dollar construction project to stop the tilting on the leaning tower of San Francisco was abandoned in the summer of 2021, when it became clear that the construction did nothing to stop the building from tilting over at a speed of 3 inches per year.

San Francisco’s leaning tower opened to great fanfare in 2009, and its 400 apartments quickly sold out for a total of $750 million.

Soon after, some of the apartments reached prices of more than $5 million each, but all that came crashing down when it became apparent that the building was sinking into the soft soil, and also tilting at an unsettling speed.

Today, the building’s total tilt at rooftop level has already reached 26 inches, or 66 centimeters.

The engineer tasked with saving the building says if the structure keeps on tipping over, the elevators and plumbing will eventually stop functioning.

He added that the best way to stop the tilting is to attach 18 steel piles to bedrock under the building.

Apartment owners say the building’s uncertain future means their multimillion dollar investments have turned into dust.

They say the real value of their super luxurious apartments is now zero dollars, as no one wants to buy them for any price.