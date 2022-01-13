The Girl Before

The Girl Before Trailer - THE GIRL BEFORE tells the story of Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by architect (David Oyelowo) --the one catch being that occupants have to abide by his list of rules.

When Jane makes the shocking discovery that her predecessor Emma died in the house, she begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before... directed by Lisa Bruhlmann starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, Jessica Plummer, Ben Hardy release date February 10, 2022 (on HBO MAX)