Cabinet Office is part of Downing Street, Lewis insists

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has insisted the Cabinet Office is "effectively part of Downing Street" after it was reported two specialist advisers working for Michael Gove attended the alleged party in Downing Street in May 2020.

Report by Alibhaiz.

