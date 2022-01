Javid pays tribute to 'national hero' Prof Jonathan Van-Tam

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has paid tribute to "national hero" Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam who will leave his role as England's deputy chief medical officer at the end of March.

Making a football analogy, used often by Van-Tam during press briefings, he praised the professor as a "top signing".

Report by Alibhaiz.

