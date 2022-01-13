Billie Eilish, Kanye West and Harry Styles to headline Coachella 2022

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West will headline this year's Coachella festival, which will return over two weekends April for the first time since 2019.
Doja Cat, Fat Boy Slim and Swedish House Mafia are also among the acts for the April festival in the Southern Californian desert
