The Queen and Her Great-Granddaughter Will Celebrate Two Big Events on the Same Day!
The Queen and Her Great-Granddaughter Will Celebrate Two Big Events on the Same Day!

It’s the Queen’s 70th year of her reign and many events are scheduled throughout the year, including one that falls directly on the Monarch’s great-granddaughter's first birthday.

Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!