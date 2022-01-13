Red Cross Urges Blood Donations To Counter Nationwide Shortage

Red Cross Urges Blood Donations, To Counter Nationwide Shortage.

According to the American Red Cross.

The U.S. is in the midst of the most significant blood shortage of the past decade.

In some parts of the country.

The agency has had to limit the amount of blood it provides to hospitals.

The Red Cross supplies nearly 40 percent of blood in the U.S. Red Cross administrators say the pandemic has led to a drop in blood drives across the country.

They cite dire weather conditions as another hindrance to individuals participating in blood drives.

Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply.

, Dr. Baia Lasky, Red Cross Medical Director, via NPR News.

Since March of 2020, .

Blood donations have fallen by nearly 10 percent.

On college and high school campuses.

Blood drives have fallen by more than 62 percent.

The Red Cross is urging eligible Americans to donate blood.

If you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care, Dr. Baia Lasky, Red Cross Medical Director, via NPR News.

Eligibility requirements have changed in recent years, .

So it's a good idea to visit the Red Cross website to assess whether or not you can give blood