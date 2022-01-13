Hitman 3 Year 2 Reveal Full Presentation January 2022

Watch the full presentation of Hitman 3's Year 2 content reveal, which aired on January 13, 2022.

During the showcase, members of the development team from IO Interactive gave details regarding what to expect from Year 2 of the game, which begins on January 20th and throughout 2022, including a look at the new game mode, Elusive Target Arcade; Freelancer mode, which arrives in spring 2022 and features roguelike elements along with a customizable safehouse, and more; and Hitman VR which comes to PC on January 20, 2022.