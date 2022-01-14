New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Super Wildcard Matchup Best Bets

The New England Patriots open the 2022 NFL playoffs on the road against their divisional rival the Buffalo Bills.
Let's recap the first two meeting and use that to help us find the best bets for this game.
The New England Patriots open the 2022 NFL playoffs on the road against their divisional rival the Buffalo Bills.
Let's recap the first two meeting and use that to help us find the best bets for this game.
The Buffalo Bills are favored vs. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots this weekend's playoff game. Cousin Sal and Clay..
Nick Wright says there's no defending Mac Jones after the New England Patriots were crushed by Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami..