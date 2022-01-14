2021 New Dacia Duster 4X4 in Iron Blue tests drive

Dacia is renewing Duster, the iconic vehicle that made the SUV accessible to all.

Following on from earlier generations, the New Duster is aimed both at customers who are looking for a comfortable, attractively designed SUV and those who want a robust, versatile 4x4.

True to its heritage, the New Duster is still a family SUV with a trailblazer spirit.

It is the companion for everyday use and for adventures in the wide-open spaces.

Its timeless design has evolved, especially in respect of its lights and grille, which give it an even stronger personality, and improved CO2 efficiency.

Inside it is fitted with a new high centre console with a retracting armrest, two multimedia systems with a new 8” screen.

As versatile to drive as ever, the New Duster is available in 2WD and 4WD versions and can now be fitted with a dual-clutch automatic EDC gearbox.