KungFu Kickball - Official v1.0 Release Date Trailer

KungFu Kickball, the team-based sports platform fighter game, leaves Early Access and launches on February 10, 2022, with full crossplay on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, as well as PC and Mac via Steam and the Mac App Store.

Watch the latest trailer for a look at gameplay and more.