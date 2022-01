Charlotte McKinney's 10 Minute Beauty Routine For A Fresh Glam Look

Actress and model Charlotte McKinney shares her entire 10 minute beauty routine for a fresh and natural glam look —including her skincare tips for dark spots and how she deals with pimples.

As a weekly spray tanner Charlotte emphasizes the importance of blending her face with her neck and mixing her lip gloss with dark lip liner.

She also shares her recommendation for an easy-to-remove mascara, and her trick to creating a more voluminous look for her lashes.