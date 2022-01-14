Against the Ice Movie (2022) - Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Against the Ice Movie (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: In 1909, Denmark's Arctic Expedition led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) was attempting to disprove the United States' claim to Northeast Greenland.

This claim was based on the assumption that Greenland was broken up into two different pieces of land.

Leaving his crew behind with the ship, Mikkelsen embarks on a journey across the ice with his inexperienced crew member, Iver Iversen (Joe Cole).

The two men succeed in finding the proof that Greenland is one island, but returning to the ship takes longer and is much harder than expected.

Battling extreme hunger, fatigue, and a polar bear attack, they finally arrive to find their ship crushed in the ice and the camp abandoned.

Hoping to be rescued, they now must fight to stay alive.

As the days grow longer, their mental hold on reality starts to fade, breeding mistrust and paranoia, a dangerous cocktail in their fight for survival.

Against the Ice is a true story of friendship, love, and the awe-inspiring power of companionship.

Directed by Peter Flinth starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Charles Dance, Heida Reed release date March 2, 2022 (on Netflix)