#ArmyDay Women in Army: Force is like family, helped me raise my autistic son | Oneindia News

On Army Day, we speak to Lt Colonel Amarjeet Kaur Gulati who credits the Army, her officers and comrades for always having her back as she navigated the ups and downs of life, from her mother's cancer, her father's sudden demise to raising a child with autism.

