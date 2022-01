Matthew Chapter 15b And 16 The Wicked Power of The Pulpit!

How has the wicked power of the pulpit altered man’s history?

Who was in control of the pulpit in our Messiah’s time?

Who is in control of the pulpit today in our time?

Why was our Messiah’s acceptance of the Gentile Canaanite women such a shock to his disciples?

What finally convinced Peter that Gentiles were not dogs?

Why can we as modern day Christians not interpret the times?