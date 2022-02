THE ELECTRIC MAN Movie

THE ELECTRIC MAN Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When Trace McNeil experiences a 12,000 volt shock, his life becomes a psychedelic blur of reality and fantasy in this science fiction drama.

It's a genre bending tale of life, love, death, good, evil, and zombies.

Starring Jed Rowen, Rachel Riley, Tanamin Clark, James Di Giacomo.

Directed by B.

Luciano Barsuglia.