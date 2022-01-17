Irrefutable Proof the FBI was the instigator of Jan, 6th.

As the videos and other pertinent information get slowly released or leaked out to the public it is in our opinion the January 6th incident was orchestrated by the FBI with the help of Nancy Pelosi, the white house, and the Department of Justice.

The three topics we are going to discuss are January 6th, the Assistant Attorney Generals' statement regarding domestic terrorism, and the new HR1 voting rights act the President is trying to shove down the American people's throats.

