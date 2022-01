To Have and Have Not Movie Trailer

To Have and Have Not Movie (1944) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: During World War II, American expatriate Harry Morgan helps transport a French Resistance leader and his beautiful wife to Martinique while romancing a sensuous lounge singer.

Director: Howard Hawks Writers: Ernest Hemingway, Jules Furthman, William Faulkner Stars: Humphrey Bogart, Walter Brennan, Lauren Bacall