The CIA Killed JFK

Conspiracy theories are not in favor today.

In fact, many are censored by big tech and the mainstream media.

But conspiracies surrounding the assassination of JFK, at least for now, are still permitted.

Peter Janney is the author of “Mary's Mosaic: The CIA Conspiracy to Murder John F.

Kennedy, Mary Pinchot Meyer, and Their Vision for World Peace.” He says this conspiracy is factual, and it is time for America to come to terms with the fact that the deep state assassinated an American President.

He asserts that his father, a top CIA official, was involved in the murder of JFK’s mistress, Mary Pinchot Meyer, as part of a cover-up of the assassination.