Expert weighs in on COVID tests and masks as Omicron strains U.S. hospitals

COVID-19 cases are hitting record levels in the U.S. as the Omicron variant spreads and hospitalizations rise.

The CDC is considering updating its mask recommendations, and Donald Trump is speaking up about the benefits of vaccines.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the latest.