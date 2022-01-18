A Dream of a Better Tomorrow

Dr Martin Luther King had a dream.

Was it a.

Dream for the Feds to take over state’s elections?

Was it a.

Dream to cancel out people you disagree with and divide people base of race and medical choices?

We think not.

Much to cover on the Buff Show.

Trump rally highlights and more.

Award winning author Heather Dugan is back on the show to discuss how to have better relationships and joy in 2022.

Mark Mx from the National Right to Work Committee is here to discuss the economic downturn and fighting back against union control.