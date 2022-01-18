Super Navion first startup since long term storage.

This Navion was owned in the 1990s by my father.

He then sold it to a old high school acquaintance from Long Island and they became fast friends.

The aircraft was upgraded with many alterations including the McNichols tubular engine mount, the TSIO550-B twin turbo and the Hartzell three blades propeller.

She was run and then stored in Chino California due to a illness and sadly resulting in a passing away of a Great Man!!!

Purchasing the plane from the family I had it trailered back out to South Carolina in 2020.

A year later finally performed first starting, which is shown in this video.