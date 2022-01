China urges citizens not to order from abroad, disinfects mail service to curb covid spread

China is known for taking extreme measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus but its latest measures target its postal service.

China has ordered its workers to disinfect international deliveries and urged its citizens to reduce ordering from overseas.

After authorities claimed that postal mail could be the source of recent covid outbreaks, China has so far maintained a strict policy of targeting zero covid-19 cases.