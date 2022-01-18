Novak Djokovic's French Open hopes under threat

Novak Djokovic's hopes of competing in another Grand Slam tournament could be at risk after the French government said that everyone attending the French Open will need vaccine certification - whether they've come to watch or play.
Novak Djokovic's hopes of competing in another Grand Slam tournament could be at risk after the French government said that everyone attending the French Open will need vaccine certification - whether they've come to watch or play.
Novak Djokovic’s hopes of earning his record 21st Grand Slam title and extending his record at the Australian Open came to a..
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic arrived in his native Serbia on Monday after being deported from Australia because he was..