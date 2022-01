How to teach your cats tricks

Cats are not hard to train if you are trying to teach simple actions such as using a litter box.

Training them to stop scratching, walk on a leash, or sleep on a schedule may be more challenging and require more time and commitment.

Additionally, your cat's personality and your training methods play a big role in how easy or hard it is to train your cat.

With patience and consistency, most cat owners are able to get the desired results.