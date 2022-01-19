Grammy Awards Announce New Date and Venue for 2022

'Billboard' reports this year's Grammy Awards will be held outside of Los Angeles for the first time in a long time.

As confirmed by the Recording Academy on Jan.

18, the 2022 awards show will be taped at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

This year's Grammy Awards had been set to air on January 31.

It has since been rescheduled for April 3.

According to 'Billboard,' this is the first time since 1973 that the awards show was held outside of Los Angeles or New York.

That year, the show was held in Nashville.

Rescheduled due to fears of the spread of Omicron, the event has already been pushed back by three weeks.

Trevor Noah will serve as host again this year.

Since its first live telecast in 1971, the Grammy Awards have been held in Los Angeles 39 times, and in New York 11 times.

According to 'Billboard,' this is the first time since 1965 that the Oscars will air before the Grammys