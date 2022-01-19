Chuck Schumer, Democrats To Vote On Removing Filibuster | CNN Starting Misinformation Team | Ep 320

Facing defeat on their radical voting legislation, Democrats led by Chuck Schumer are planning to vote on removing the filibuster in order to get their way.

Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema, however, continue to stand in their way and are facing harsh criticism for their willingness to stand up for reason and the rule of law.

Bernie Sanders and other released videos calling out his colleagues, hoping to sway their opinion.

Plus, CNN is laughably starting a team that will be dedicated to misinformation, Don Lemon slammed the unvaccinated again and Drew touches on several other stories.