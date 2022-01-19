Gaspard Ulliel, 'Hannibal Rising' and 'Moon Knight' Actor, Dead at 37

The French actor suffered serious injuries from a skiing accident that occurred in the French Alps on Jan.

18.

Ulliel was flown to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

His death was announced on Jan 19.

Ulliel began his acting career in France when he was 12.

He became well known to American audiences with his portrayal of a young Hannibal Lecter in 'Hannibal Rising.'.

The director of the film, Peter Webber, reacted to the news on Twitter.

Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Gaspard Ulliel at such a young age in a skiing accident, Peter Webber, 'Hannibal Rising' Director, via 'Variety'.

I have such fond memories of working with him all those years ago on 'Hannibal Rising.'

Rest in peace, dear friend, Peter Webber, 'Hannibal Rising' Director, via 'Variety'.

Known for being selective of his roles, Ulliel worked with some of Europe's most-accomplished directors, starring in films that frequently competed at Cannes.

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremau also reacted to the news of his death.

.

Gaspard belonged to this new generation of actors who were making tomorrow’s French cinema.

He knew how to select his roles and shaped his career which filled every promise, Thierry Fremaux, Cannes Film Festival Director via 'Variety'.

Each appearance on the red carpet, from ‘La Princesse de Montpensier’ to ‘It’s Only The End of the World’ illustrated his presence, both discreet and full of kindness.

, Thierry Fremaux, Cannes Film Festival Director via 'Variety'.

He was equally brilliant and talented.

He gave a lot and we’ll always remember him, Thierry Fremaux, Cannes Film Festival Director via 'Variety'.

Ulliel will appear posthumously as Midnight Man in the upcoming Marvel film, 'Moon Knight.'