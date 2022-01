Air India cancels some flights to US over 5G rollout fears | Oneindia News

Air India has cancelled some flights to the United States over fears of 5G rollout near airports.

Air India tweeted on Tuesday that due to deployment of 5G communications in the US, our operations to the USA from India stand curtailed/revised with change in aircraft type from January 19, 2022.

#AirIndia #5Gfears #US5Grollout