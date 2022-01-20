Avoid These Parenting Mistakes That Can Result in ‘Selfish and Entitled’ Children

Experts say, to grow into successful and empathetic human beings, children must feel heard and appreciated.

Research has found that children can often begin displaying signs of compassion and empathy by age three.

There's no better time to start avoiding these common parenting mistakes:.

Saying "Yes" Too Much.

They may grow up to think the rules don't apply to them, and they should just get what they want.

Experts say over-entitled children are the product of overindulgence.

Saying "no" and introducing consequences for unhealthy actions should help your child gain perspective.

Missing Teachable Moments.

Even if they don't appear to be paying attention, kids are watching how you respond in certain situations.

Your kindness toward others may help your child see the benefit of putting someone else before themselves.

Not Enforcing Gratitude.

Experts say children often learn gratitude when they don't receive everything they want.

Teach your children to say "thank you" before it's too late.