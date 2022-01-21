An action plan for solving the climate crisis | John Doerr and Ryan Panchadsaram

"How much more damage do we have to endure before we realize that it's cheaper to save this planet than to ruin it?" asks engineer and investor John Doerr.

In conversation with Countdown cofounder Lindsay Levin, Doerr and systems innovator Ryan Panchadsaram lay out six big objectives that -- if pursued with speed and scale -- could transform society and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

An action plan to solve the world's climate crisis, backed up by a proven system for setting goals for success.