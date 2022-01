ANOTHER VICTIM OF ALEC BALDWIN EMERGES

Genevieve Sabourin had a flirtatious relationship with Alec that went on for two years until Hilaria falsely accused her of stalking Alec and Hilaria.

False statements under oath with police misconduct (withholding exculpatory evidence) caused Genevieve to go to jail for seven months at Riker's Island.

Alec cried and lied under oath about how afraid he was of the girl.