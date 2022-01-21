Why elections in India are so fun | BJP| Congress| Samajwadi Party| BSP |Oneindia News

The election season is once again upon us, UP, Uttarkhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur will be going for the vote from February.

All the political parties are trying their best to win the votes of people in the state, while those in power wish to return for the next five years while those in opposition are piecing up their strategies to dethrone the party in power and set themselves up in the state.

#FunnyElections #ElectionsinIndia #UPElections indian elections borders,electronic voting machines,indian elections vox,how indian elections work,television online,upcoming elections,india borders,2019 indian elections,indian elections,vox borders india,get out the vote india,india,english news, trending,latest news,Oneindia News, Oneindia English