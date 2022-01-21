Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LVI

According to 'The Independent,' here's everything you need to know about this year's Super Bowl:.

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 13.

The event will be broadcast live by BBC Two and the iPlayer.

This year's halftime show, usually one of the most-talked about aspects of the event, will feature a host of top-billed performers, including:.

Dr. Dre.

Snoop Dogg.

Eminem.

Mary J.

Blige.

And Kendrick Lamar.

On January 30, the AFC and NFC Championships will be decided, determining who will compete in Super Bowl LVI.

'The Independent' reports that these are the teams, and their current odds, in the running for winning this year's Super Bowl crown:.

Green Bay Packers 10/3.

Kansas City Chiefs 7/2.

Buffalo Bills 9/2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11/2.

Los Angeles Rams 13/2.

Tennessee Titans 8/1.

San Francisco 49ers 10/1.

Cincinnati Bengals 14/1